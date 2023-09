Wagner (concussion) has gone 4-for-21 with a home run and a walk in five games for Double-A Bowie since being reinstated from the 7-day injured list last Wednesday.

Wagner spent the minimum seven days of the shelf with the concussion, which he sustained when he was hit in the head by an errant throw in an Aug. 29 game. Over his 23 games for Bowie since getting a promotion from High-A Aberdeen in early August, Wagner has slashed .211/.265/.358 with three home runs over 102 plate appearances.