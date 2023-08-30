Wagner went on the 7-day minor-league injured list Wednesday at Double-A Bowie due to a concussion, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Wagner was struck by an errant throw Tuesday during Bowie's loss to the Double-A affiliate of the Guardians and will be sidelined for at least a week. The 22-year-old infielder has posted a .231/.341/.394 batting line with 12 homers and 26 steals in 98 games this season between High-A and Double-A ball. Baltimore selected him in the second round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Clemson University.