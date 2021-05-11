Baumann (elbow) tossed a three-inning simulated game Monday at the Orioles' extended spring training facility in Florida, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Baumann apparently checked out fine following the simulated game, so he'll be cleared to begin a rehab assignment this weekend. The right-hander will make his 2021 debut at Low-A Delmarva, and he'll likely make at least one or two more starts in Low-A or at another lower-level affiliate before eventually reclaiming a spot in the Triple-A Norfolk rotation once he's fully stretched out for starting duty.