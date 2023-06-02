Givens was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday, retroactive to June 1, with right shoulder inflammation.
Givens will be out for at least the next two weeks as he recovers from a barking shoulder. The 33-year-old reliever has surrendered six runs -- five earned -- in four innings this season out of the Orioles' bullpen.
More News
-
Orioles' Mychal Givens: Takes loss Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Mychal Givens: Surrenders lead in season debut•
-
Orioles' Mychal Givens: Reinstated from IL•
-
Orioles' Mychal Givens: Throws bullpen session•
-
Orioles' Mychal Givens: Closing in on activation•
-
Orioles' Mychal Givens: One more rehab appearance•