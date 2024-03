The Orioles designated Maton for assignment Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The 27-year-old was acquired from Detroit in February but wasn't going to be included on Baltimore's Opening Day roster, so the club removed him from the 40-man roster. Maton played in 93 games for the Tigers last season and had a .593 OPS with eight home runs and 32 RBI.