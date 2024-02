The Tigers designated Maton for assignment Monday.

Maton gives up his spot on the 40-man roster to left-hander Kolton Ingram, who was claimed off waivers from the Angels. The utility player managed just a .173/.288/.305 batting line across 293 major-league plate appearances with the Tigers in 2023 and had offseason knee surgery. He's expected to be recovered from the operation in time for the start of spring training.