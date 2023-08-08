Maton went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Monday's 9-3 loss to the Twins.

Maton provided the offense, hitting his eighth home run of the season during garbage time in the ninth inning. The 26-year-old has mostly struggled in his first year with the Tigers, as this was his first long ball since July 14 and he's batting just .177 for the season. Maton should continue to work in rotation with the likes of Andy Ibanez, Zach McKinstry and Zack Short in the infield, with none of the options providing that much offensively.