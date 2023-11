Maton recently required arthroscopic surgery to address discomfort in his left knee, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

It was a fairly minor procedure and the current expectation is that Maton will be fully recovered by the start of spring training in February. The 26-year-old batted just .173/.288/.305 across 293 major-league plate appearances with the Tigers in 2023, but he drew 41 starts at third base, 19 starts at second base and even one start at shortstop.