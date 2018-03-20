Orioles' Pedro Alvarez: Trumbo injury helps roster case
Alvarez's chances of cracking the Orioles' Opening Day roster improved with Mark Trumbo (quadriceps) expected to open the season on the disabled list, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Trumbo is projected to serve as the Orioles' primary designated hitter this season, so if the team is looking for another power-minded bat to fill in while he's likely sidelined through early-to-mid April, Alvarez may make for a more attractive alternative than Danny Valencia, Craig Gentry or Alex Presley, who are also jockeying for bench roles. Alvarez's defensive shortcomings are well known, so if he opens the season with the big club, it's difficult to envision him sticking around for long once Trumbo returns. Alvarez, who spent the bulk of the 2017 campaign at Triple-A Norfolk and slugged 26 home runs and 31 doubles across 595 plate appearances, has gone 10-for-42 at the dish with three extra-base knocks this spring.
