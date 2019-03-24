Marlins' Pedro Alvarez: Exploring options elsewhere
Alvarez opted out of his minor-league contract Saturday with the Marlins and has 48 hours to decide whether to remain in the organization, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.
Alvarez exercised the opt-out after being informed he would not make the Opening Day roster, and now has a chance to pursue opportunities elsewhere. The veteran slugger would be headed to Triple-A New Orleans should he choose to stay with the Marlins.
