Alvarez opted out of his minor-league contract Saturday with the Marlins and has 48 hours to decide whether to remain in the organization, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

Alvarez exercised the opt-out after being informed he would not make the Opening Day roster, and now has a chance to pursue opportunities elsewhere. The veteran slugger would be headed to Triple-A New Orleans should he choose to stay with the Marlins.

