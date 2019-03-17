Marlins' Pedro Alvarez: Clubs two homers
Alvarez went 2-for-2 with two home runs, three runs scored and five RBI in Saturday's spring game against the Mets.
Alvarez had only two extra-base hits this spring prior to Saturday, but was able to go deep twice after entering the game as a pinch runner. The 32-year-old joined the Marlins on a minor-league deal in December and is fighting for a place on the Opening Day roster.
