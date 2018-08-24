Alvarez was moved to the 7-day disabled list Friday due to an Achilles injury, David Hall of The Virginian-Pilot reports.

Alvarez has posted a .285/.331/.467 slash line with eight homers and 32 RBI through 43 games at Triple-A Norfolk in 2018. The severity of the injury is currently unclear, so it's unknown if he'll require more than the minimum on the shelf.