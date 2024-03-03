Urias has gone 3-for-11 over his first five Grapefruit League games.

Urias projects as a potential utility player for the Orioles this season. It's not necessarily anything he's done wrong -- the youth movement is on in Baltimore, leaving him without a defined place in the lineup. Urias could play all around the infield, with second base being the most likely path to regular at-bats, depending on how Jordan Westburg and Jackson Holliday progress. Kolten Wong is also in camp on a minor-league deal, but he'll likely be more organizational depth that a true threat to Urias' place on the roster.