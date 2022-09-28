The Orioles placed Urias on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a right knee sprain.

Urias was diagnosed with the injury after he went 3-for-3 with a solo home run and a triple before exiting Tuesday's 13-9 loss to the Red Sox. Though his injury isn't believed to anything significant, his move to the IL will officially spell an end to his 2022 campaign, barring the Orioles overcoming long odds to clinch a wild-card berth. In his 445 plate appearances this season, the 28-year-old infielder contributed 16 home runs, 51 RBI, 50 runs and one stolen base to go with a .248/.305/.414 slash line.