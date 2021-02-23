Martine (hand) has begun rehab work but won't hit for another week or two, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Martin's start to camp has been delayed by a broken hamate bone, which required surgery in January. The surgery was his second in just over six months, as he also underwent surgery to repair a broken wrist in July. The wrist procedure wiped out the entirety of his 2020 season, while the hamate procedure could prevent him from being ready for Opening Day. He may need some time in the minors once healthy, as he hit just .208/.260/.322 over 120 games as a Rule 5 pick in 2019.