Richie Martin: Cut loose by Cincinnati
RotoWire Staff
Mar 31, 2023
The Reds released
Martin on Tuesday.
Martin was granted his release from the organization after being informed a couple weeks ago that he wouldn't be included on the Opening Day roster. The 28-year-old utility man appeared in 13 games for the Orioles in the 2022 season, batting .167 over 33 plate appearances.
