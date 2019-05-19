Martin is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Indians, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports repoets.

Martin had been losing playing time in the middle infield to Hanser Alberto earlier in May, but the Rule 5 pick received starts in the first two games of the series. The rookie wasn't able to take advantage with an 0-for-6 performance in those two contests, dropping his season slash line to a miserable .157/.227/.236.