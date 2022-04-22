Chirinos (face) will bat seventh and start behind the plate Friday against the Angels, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Chirinos left Wednesday's game after being hit in the face by a pitch, but he's ready to go after missing just one game. He'll be looking to get going at the plate, as he's hit just .182/.357/.182 through 10 games.
