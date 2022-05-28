Odor went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 12-8 win over the Red Sox.

Odor has been excellent lately -- he's riding an 11-game hitting streak, going 14-for-41 (.341) in that span. That's come with some power as well, as the infielder has two home runs, a triple and four doubles during the streak. It's raised his slash line to .237/.273/.412 with three homers, 19 RBI, 15 runs scored, two triples and 10 doubles through 41 games. He hasn't attempted a stolen base this season, and Odor hasn't had a successful steal since 2019, so he shouldn't be counted on for much speed.