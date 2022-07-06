Mountcastle (illness) will remain out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers, but he's hopeful to start in Thursday's series opener against the Angels, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Though he'll be on the bench for the second game in a row while he battles a sinus issue, Mountcastle was at least able to take part in a pregame workout Wednesday. Mountcastle took approximately 30 swings and but was still feeling somewhat woozy afterward, according to Kubatko, which may have prompted the Orioles to exercise some extra caution with the 25-year-old.