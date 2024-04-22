Mountcastle isn't in the lineup for Monday's game against the Angels due to knee soreness, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports.
Skipper Brandon Hyde noted the team is holding Mountcastle out of the lineup in the series opener simply as a precaution. Hyde also stated that the first baseman will be available off the bench Monday if the situation arises.
