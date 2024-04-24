Mountcastle (knee) will start at first base and bat third in Wednesday's game versus the Angels.
Mountcastle missed two games with some knee soreness but is feeling well enough to give it a go Wednesday against left-hander Tyler Anderson. The 27-year-old is sporting a .333/.395/.507 batting line with two home runs over 20 contests this season.
