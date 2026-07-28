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Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Rehab assignment delayed

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Mountcastle (foot) is not starting a rehab assignment Tuesday night as initially planned and he is now being reevaluated, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The 29-year-old was supposed to start a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk Tuesday after having progressed through his recovery from a left foot fracture at a steady rate. Manager Craig Albernaz said, "Mountcastle wasn't feeling 100%" and that "to start a rehab assignment not 100% is not where you want to be," Jake Rill of MLB.com reports. The Orioles will know more on Mountcastle Wednesday.

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