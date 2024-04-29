Mountcastle went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run during Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Athletics.
Mountcastle had gone just 1-for-12 over his last three games but collected three hits including his fourth homer. Mountcastle's performance lifted his average to .319 with four homers and 14 RBI.
