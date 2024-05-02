Mountcastle went 2-for-4 with a home run, two total RBI and an additional run scored in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Yankees.

Mountcastle got the Orioles on the board in the third inning with a solo shot off Carlos Rodon, tying the game 1-1. He'd add a second RBI with a base hit in the fifth, extending the lead to 4-1, before scoring on a Jordan Westburg triple. It was a nice finish to the series for the 27-year-old Mountcastle, who'd gone 0-for-12 in the first three games against New York. The first baseman boosted his slash line to .290/.345/.495 with five homers, 16 RBI and 18 runs scored through 28 games this season.