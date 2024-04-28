Mountcastle went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Athletics.

The long ball was Mountcastle's first hit in three games since he recovered from a minor knee issue. He posted multiple hits in seven of the 11 games prior to the injury. The first baseman has been solid this year, slashing .299/.364/.483 with three homers, 12 RBI, 15 runs scored and seven doubles over 99 plate appearances, though he has yet to attempt to steal a base.