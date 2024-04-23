Mountcastle (knee) isn't in the Orioles' lineup for Tuesday's game against the Angels.

Knee soreness kept Mountcastle from playing in Monday's contest, though manager Brandon Hyde said the 27-year-old was available off the bench for that game. He will remain in the dugout once again Tuesday, allowing Ryan O'Hearn to start at first base while Anthony Santander serves as Baltimore's DH and Heston Kjerstad covers right field.