Mountcastle went 3-for-5 with a triple, two doubles and one run scored in Saturday's 5-4 extra-innings win over the Diamondbacks.

Mountcastle has been making some loud contact in May, with seven of his 11 hits this month going for extra bases. The first baseman is slashing .288/.331/.511 with six home runs, 18 RBI, 22 runs scored, two stolen bases, 11 doubles and a triple over 35 contests. Pet Statcast, Mountcastle has a 46.6 percent hard-hit rate this season, the best mark of his career, though his 10.7 percent barrel rate is the lowest it's been in four years.