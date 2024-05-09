Mountcastle went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 7-6 extra-innings win over the Nationals.

Mountcastle is hitting .226 (7-for-31) over seven games in May, but four of those hits have gone for extra bases. He gave the Orioles a brief lead in the 11th inning of Wednesday's contest. The first baseman is slashing .277/.324/.485 with six long balls, 18 RBI, 20 runs scored, nine doubles and two stolen bases over 142 plate appearances. Mountcastle continues to hit well from the heart of the order in an everyday role.