Share Video

Link copied!

Mountcastle isn't in the Orioles' lineup for Saturday's game against the Mariners.

Mountcastle will get a day to regroup Saturday after going 1-for-16 across his last four games. While he sits, Ryan O'Hearn will pick up a start at first base while Anthony Santander serves as Baltimore's DH, opening up a spot in the outfield for Austin Hays.

More News