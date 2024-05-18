Mountcastle isn't in the Orioles' lineup for Saturday's game against the Mariners.
Mountcastle will get a day to regroup Saturday after going 1-for-16 across his last four games. While he sits, Ryan O'Hearn will pick up a start at first base while Anthony Santander serves as Baltimore's DH, opening up a spot in the outfield for Austin Hays.
More News
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Three extra-base hits Saturday•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Goes deep Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Homers vs. Yankees•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Homers, collects three hits•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Swats homer in win•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Returns to lineup Wednesday•