Mountcastle is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Twins.
Mountcastle is off to a hot start this season with a .305/.368/.492 slash line through 15 games, but he'll take a seat for Tuesday's contest. Ryan O'Hearn will shift to first base while Adley Rutschman rests his legs as the designated hitter.
