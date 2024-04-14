Mountcastle went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's 11-5 loss to the Brewers.

Mountcastle opened the scoring with his first-inning blast off former Oriole prospect DL Hall. Mountcastle has hit safely in his last five games, going 9-for-21 (.429) in that span. He's batting .314 with a .912 OPS, two homers, nine RBI, nine runs scored and five doubles over 13 contests in a near-everyday role at first base.