Wilkerson went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the White Sox.

His fourth-inning shot off Ervin Santana proved to be winning run, in addition to being his first homer in the majors. Wilkerson will provide the O's with some bench depth while he's up -- he played every position but catcher and center field for Triple-A Norfolk last year -- but his minor-league track record doesn't hint at much fantasy upside should he see regular playing time.

More News
Our Latest Stories