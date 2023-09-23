Cano (1-4) blew his sixth save of the season and took the loss Friday as the Orioles fell 9-8 to the Guardians, giving up two runs on two hits and a walk in one-third of an inning.

Both hits went for doubles, with David Fry's drive off the wall in left-center field walking it off for Cleveland. Since Felix Bautista (elbow) landed on the IL in late August, Cano has struggled as the main man in the Baltimore bullpen -- while Friday's blown save was his first in four opportunities as closer, he has a 6.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and poor 2:3 K:BB through nine innings, and he's given up a run in five of his 11 appearances during that stretch.