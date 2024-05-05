Cano allowed one walk but retired the final two batters of Saturday's game against the Reds to earn his first save of the season.

Craig Kimbrel was pulled from the game after allowing two hits and a walk in the bottom of the ninth. Cano entered and walked the first batter he faced to load the bases, but the 30-year-old ultimately worked his way out of it with a strikeout and a flyout. Kimbrel earned the save in Friday's game, but Kimbrel had back-to-back blown saves to end April and has been nursing a back issue recently. If Kimbrel needs some time to get right, Cano would presumably step into the closer's role after he recorded eight saves and 31 holds a season ago.