Cano (2-2) allowed two runs on two hits in one-third of an inning to take the loss Saturday versus the Mariners.

Cano allowed the first two batters to reach base in the eighth inning, giving up one run in the process. Cionel Perez also allowed an inherited runner to score, and the Orioles couldn't overcome the deficit. This is the first time Cano has given up multiple earned runs in an appearance all season, and just the second time he's given up more than one run of any kind. He's now at a 2.95 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 18:9 K:BB while adding two saves and 10 holds over 21.1 innings. The late-inning mix in Baltimore remains in flux, and Cano isn't doing himself any favors with three runs allowed over his last 1.1 innings across three appearances.