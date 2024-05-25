Cano (3-2) allowed a run on one hit and struck out two over one inning, taking a blown save but earning the win Friday over the White Sox.

Cano gave up a game-tying solo home run to Andrew Vaughn in the seventh inning, but the Orioles retook the lead in the eighth. Cano appears to have lost the closer job again, with his last save coming May 10. He's allowed four runs over 3.2 innings across his last six appearances, adding two blown saves and two holds in that span. Cano is at a 3.18 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 21:9 K:BB over 22.2 innings while picking up two saves, 11 holds and three blown saves. He's still part of the high-leverage mix, but his recent inconsistency may force manager Brandon Hyde to turn to another reliever if Craig Kimbrel is unavailable at any point.