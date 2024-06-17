Cano struck out the only batter he faced Sunday to earn the save against the Phillies.

Cano was called upon to clean up a bases loaded situation with the tying run on deck and two outs in the ninth, earning his third save in the process. Cano earned the opportunity with usual closer Craig Kimbrel being rested after having pitched in each of the first two games of the series. While Cano maintains a prominent role in the Orioles' bullpen, Craig Kimbrel has not allowed an earned run in over a month and maintains a strong hold on the closer role.