Cano gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his second save of the season in a 4-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

Craig Kimbrel worked the seventh inning and faced the bottom of the Arizona order, a strong sign that at least for the moment, manager Brandon Hyde is focused on building the veteran closer's confidence back up rather than throwing him into the fire in the ninth. Due to Kimbrel's recent struggles, Cano has picked up both his 2024 saves in his last three appearances, but Jacob Webb and Danny Coulombe have also collected saves in the last couple weeks, although the former's came in the 12th inning. Even if the O's turn to a committee to protect leads at the end of games, Cano figures to see the majority of save chances until Kimbrel proves he's ready to resume his usual role.