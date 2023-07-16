Morejon strained his right knee in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Phillies and will be sent for imaging, Sammy Levitt of 97.3 The Fan reports.

Morejon struggled during his time in the game, allowing two runs on three hits while recording his only out via strikeout. The lefty reliever opened the season on the 60-day IL due to an elbow injury and has seen action in eight contests since returning to San Diego on June 21, posting a 7.00 ERA, 2.11 WHIP and 8:5 K:BB over nine innings.