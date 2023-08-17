Morejon (knee) has made his last two rehab appearances at Triple-A El Paso, covering 1.2 innings and allowing an unearned run on one hit and no walks while striking out three in between the outings.

Morejon shifted his rehab assignment to El Paso after he struck out two in a scoreless inning for the Padres' rookie-level Arizona Complex League club Aug. 4. The right-hander has been on the shelf since July 16 with right knee inflammation, an injury he picked up while fielding a bunt. Morejon could be on the cusp of being activated from the 15-day injured list, but he's unlikely to hold a major role out of the Friars bullpen once reinstated.