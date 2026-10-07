Padres manager Craig Stammen said after Tuesday's NLDS Game 3 win over the Brewers that Morejon was unavailable to pitch in the contest due to "stickiness in his shoulder," AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

With Morejon and Mason Miller (paternity) unavailable, Michael King closed out Tuesday's victory. Morejon's shoulder issue appears to be minor, as Stammen said the left-hander could be ready to pitch in Game 4, if needed. The southpaw has allowed one run with a 2:0 K:BB over four innings in two appearances this postseason.