Padres' Adrian Morejon: Records eighth victory

Morejon (8-2) earned the win over Miami on Friday, pitching a scoreless 1.1 innings while walking one and striking out two.

Morejon entered in the seventh with the Marlins threatening with two runners in scoring position and two outs. The 27-year-old struck out Xavier Edwards to strand a pair on the bases and get San Diego out of the jam. The Padres went on to score two unanswered runs and lined Morejon up for the win. On the season, the left-hander has posted a 3.25 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 63:14 K:BB in 55.1 innings.