Padres' Adrian Morejon: Notches seventh victory

Morejon (7-2) earned the win over Toronto on Sunday, allowing one run on two hits and one walk while striking out one batter over two innings.

Morejon entered in the seventh frame with the score tied 3-3. The lefty reliever retired the side in order in his first inning but allowed a run on two singles and a walk in the top of the eighth. However, the Padres rallied for a pair of runs in the bottom of that frame to move Morejon into position for the victory. Despite being used strictly as a reliever this season, Morejon leads San Diego with seven wins, and he also ranks second on the club with 15 holds. He's compiled a 3.42 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 58:12 K:BB over 50 innings spanning a team-high 44 appearances.