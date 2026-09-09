Morejon struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Nationals.

Both Mason Miller and Morejon had pitched the last two days. Miller was given rest, while Morejon retired the side on seven pitches to convert his third save this season. September has been a little bumpy for Morejon so far -- he's allowed five runs (four earned) over 4.2 innings this month. He's at a 2.86 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 96:24 K:BB through 78.2 innings while adding 23 holds and five blown saves in a setup role.