Padres' Adrian Morejon: Registers 12th hold

Morejon notched a hold against the Orioles on Sunday, allowing one hit with no walks or strikeouts over 1.1 scoreless innings.

Morejon entered in the seventh inning with the Padres up 4-2 and a runner on first base. He needed just three pitches to get out of the frame, as he induced a double-play grounder off the bat of Adley Rutschman. Morejon then retired the first two batters he faced in the eighth before giving up an infield single, and he was subsequently replaced by closer Mason Miller. The southpaw recorded his 12th hold of the campaign, which is second-most on San Diego behind Jason Adam. Morejon's 4.00 ERA isn't exceptional, but he has a more appealing 1.06 WHIP and 41:7 K:BB over 36 innings spanning 33 relief appearances.