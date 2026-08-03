Padres' Adrian Morejon: Secures second save

Morejon picked up the save in Sunday's 5-4 victory over the Giants. He struck out three over 1.1 scoreless innings, allowing no hits or walks while hitting a batter.

With Mason Miller unavailable, Morejon stepped into the closer role and recorded his second save of the season, tallying four outs to finish off the Giants. The 27-year-old hasn't allowed an earned run over his past seven outings spanning eight innings, allowing four hits while posting an 11:2 K:BB during this stretch. Through 60 innings (52 appearances) in 2026, Morejon owns an 8-2 record with a 3.00 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 70:15 K:BB and 17 holds as the Padres' top left-handed reliever.