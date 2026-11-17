Morejon declined the Padres' one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer Tuesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Even after word came out that Morejon prefers to remain a reliever, he's still in line to land a lucrative multi-year contract, making declining the qualifying offer a foregone conclusion. If he signs for at least $50 million with another team, the Padres will receive draft pick compensation. Morejon has posted a 2.58 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 27.3 percent strikeout rate and 7.3 percent walk rate over the last three regular seasons.