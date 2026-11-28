Morejon signed a five-year, $115 million contract with the Blue Jays on Saturday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Morejon's new deal sets a record for the most guaranteed money given to a reliever, which he earned by maintaining an ERA below 2.90 in each of the past three seasons and collecting a career-high 107 strikeouts over 86 innings in 2026. The presence of Louis Varland and Tyler Rogers in Toronto's bullpen will make it difficult for Morejon to move into a closer role, but he's already proven he can thrive as a setup man after logging 20-plus holds in back-to-back years.