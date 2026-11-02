The Padres extended Morejon a one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer Monday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Morejon has logged a 2.58 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 27.3 percent strikeout rate and 7.3 percent walk rate over the last three regular seasons for the Padres. The left-hander has been used exclusively as a reliever during that time, but there could be teams interested in pursuing him as a starting pitcher this winter. If Morejon does wind up landing a deal with another team, the Padres would receive draft pick compensation.